A MUST SAY
What I know is in my future
is practicing what I say,
not just saying it.
I see myself yet traveling and
saying what I know,
spreading myself to
wherever I’m to go, not in the religious sense,
but where a cup of tea might be
just the thing to give someone hope.
I always thought I should be perfectly healed and I’m not.
There is no “right” or “perfect” me, no time to say I am free of worry
or conflict. But sometimes
we just know time’s up.
It is not, if now not ever.
My memory is half gone
but still there is some meaning
in what I have to say. (OK if you have thoughts say so.)
It will be an art form caravan
of new and lost thoughts
spreading not truth
but thoughts and love,
finding out what love is on the way.
Gayle Bluebird (Apr. ‘18) adds, “The timing for Frances to select this poem from my Facebook page to print is perfect. I am selling my home as I write with some unknowns ahead. I need to read my poem again! Catch me on Facebook with my daily poetically correct poems.”