OUR MONTHLY QUESTION

This month Christa (Mar. ‘18) comments on “The Best Thing about Having Children …”

“The best thing is how they help you see the world with a fresh perspective. There’s something amazing about being with someone who is (See back page.)

experiencing things for the very first time. As they marvel at the world, you can’t help but lose some of that adult jadedness and marvel along with them. As they learn more and more you come to realize that you didn’t know as much as you thought, and maybe you’re even inspired to go back and learn some of what you missed out on when you were younger.

Before having children I operated under the assumption that what I knew was what I knew and if I wanted to grow I’d need to build on that. But when my daughter and my son came along, they helped me see that I have as much potential to learn new things now as they do. Maybe I pick facts and skills up more slowly because I have a lot more going on in my life that I need to think about, but I can still take

up piano even though it means starting from scratch. Now that my kids are getting a bit older, there are less of those moments where I’m watching their “firsts” but I’m trying to hold on to those feelings of wonder and to never assume I know all there is to know or have seen all there is to see.

Hopefully, when they start to get jaded I’ll be able to inspire them to keep seeing the world through fresh eyes!”

