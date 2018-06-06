«  
REREADING A BOOK

Our book club’s recent choice was The Glass Castle by Jeanette Walls. I read it a couple of years ago, but did reread the book.

I found it interesting that the first time I read it I thought of the author’s parents as “eccentric.” However, upon rereading it, I viewed them more critically and thought they were actually “abusive” in some ways because they didn’t meet many of their children’s basic needs.

Fortunately, the author seems to be a remarkably normal and successful adult.

Chantal (Apr. ‘18) adds, “It was a good read –both times!”

June 6th, 2018

