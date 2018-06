A UNIQUE BOOK

I just read a unique book called Two Old Women by Velma Wallis. It’s a short book – 160 pages. It’s an Alaska Legend about Betrayal, Courage, and Survival.

Set in northeastern Alaska in archaic times, two old women spend the winter in the wilderness abandoned by their tribe. Their helplessness morphs into bravery and action.

If I ever become an old woman, I’m going to remember those two.

Elaine (Feb. ‘18) adds, “If you have a Kindle, it’s $2.00 to download.”