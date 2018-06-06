PATIENT H 69

Recently, I read Patient H 69 by Vanessa Potter.

The true story is about a woman who lost her sight over a period of 3 days in 2012. That was followed by the loss of some physical abilities and sensation.

Eventually she was diagnosed with NMO, neruomyelitis optica, a condition that affected her vision and other nerve functions. Although she has not returned to her pre-2012 existence, she now lives a “new normal.”

While the book was interesting, Vanessa is a British author so some of her wording was unfamiliar. Also, the book had a lot of technical information to wade through.

Still, her story of being struck down and finding recovery was worth the read.

Muffin (May ‘18) adds. “It’s amazing how quickly bad things can happen to the human body.”