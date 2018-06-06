CLOSE TO TEARS
When I’m dead
please leave
the toothpaste speckles,
on my mirror-
They may form if
you stare just right-
into stars, and give you
a glimpse
of the vanished–
the space I’ve
stepped into.
My body, without
casket-
placed in grasses, mist
falls from late noon
sky,
collects on the bridge
of your gray nose
and forehead.
One drop rolls
into the crotch of
your left eye
and down.
Brian Janisse (May ‘18) Recalls more of that poetic moment. “A death poem. I’ve always imagined my body being buried in nothing but a sheet, feeding worms in my discomposure.”