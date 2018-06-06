stitch by stitch we create our lives

CLOSE TO TEARS

When I'm dead please leave the toothpaste speckles,
on my mirror-
They may form if you stare just right-
into stars, and give you a glimpse of the vanished–
the space I've stepped into.

My body, without casket-
placed in grasses, mist falls from late noon sky,
collects on the bridge of your gray nose and forehead.
One drop rolls into the crotch of your left eye and down.

Brian Janisse (May '18)

Recalls more of that poetic moment. "A death poem. I've always imagined my body being buried in nothing but a sheet, feeding worms in my discomposure."