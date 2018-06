THE EVERYDAY MOON

In a white petticoat

Against an azure

Sky,

Simplistically

Beautiful,

Dependable,

Meeting a deadline

Timed every

Day,

Artists decorate

Her,

Poets write about

Her,

But she has no need

For fanfare,

A natural beauty,

She wears no makeup,

No lipstick,

No need for a compact

Mirror,

Just herself,

Plumply Satisfied...

