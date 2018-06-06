HOW TO LINK TO THE Ninepatch WEB PAGE

Speaking for the Ninepatch Board of Directors, we’d be so grateful if you’d share our Ninepatch web site newsletter with your online friends!

Here’s how: If you’re using a PC copy http://ninepatch9.org/ (by highlighting it and pressing Ctrl and C at the same time) and then paste it into the text box on Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks (by clicking the text box and then pressing Ctrl and V at the same time).

If you’re using a Mac, the instructions are the same except you use Command+C to copy, then Command+V to paste. If you want to share just one section of the site, navigate to it and then highlight the full URL before copying and pasting into the text box on social media or in an email.

Christa (May 18) adds, “Thanks for helping our outreach!”