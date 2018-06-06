THE MONTHLY QUESTION

Frances, Editor has a comment on “I first lived away from home at/with…”

I guess my parents wanted to be sure I didn’t come running home from college every weekend. They sent me 1,000 miles away from Northern Indiana to Northern Florida.

I lived in a three-floored dorm housing at least 200 girls in cell-like rooms with two twin beds. I had never shared space with another person. An only child, our household was quiet, too. The change was overwhelming. I got sick.

H-o-m-e-s-i-c-k!

Suddenly in November I could not remember what I read. Also, I would start a page of lecture notes and when the professor was done, my page was nearly blank. I worried I was losing my mind. During my Sunday collect calls home, I wailed, “What’s wrong? I’ll flunk if I can’t read and take notes!”

Maybe I didn’t know what my problem was, but my folks did! They flew me home for Thanksgiving that year.

When I got back to school, I was again able to read and take lecture notes.

"My childhood hero was…"