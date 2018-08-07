«  
TWO MORE BOOKS

“So many books, so little time!” (I love that saying!) I am now reading a Michael Connelly book The Closers. The character has returned from a 3 year hiatus to take over cold cases for the LAPD.

I have read several other books by Connelly and always enjoyed them. Maybe someday I will tire of murder/police procedurals, but I always learn interesting things while reading them.

Chantal (July ‘18) Our next book club book is The Giver by Lois Lowry. I remember having it in my high school library, but it’s been many years since I’ve read it.”

