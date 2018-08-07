GAMES…

Games on the internet

may occupy the brain,

but a good discussion

with others,

may broaden it!

Simon Stargazer III (July ‘18) adds, “This poem is an observation about me. I talked previously about learning from competing with others in word games. I did not realize how addictive (See next page.)

those games might become. I am backing off from some of the competition in order to expend my time more judiciously. Thus, it was interesting when a friend said he and I were part of a very small group of smart phone users who are not attached by the hand to their phones.

I replied, “Yes, and it’s not uncommon for me to have to look for my phone when it rings!”

As Kurt Vonnegut (another Indiana native) would say, ‘And so it goes.’ “