stitch by stitch we create our lives

ABSENCE Businessman lying by fountain floating in his own sock-footed sun, sits up, slips his shoes on, walks away. Poet is silenced by hush of the fountain. Poet is silenced on rising smoke. Poet is silenced by his own death. Poet is silenced by heavy materials. Poet is silenced like a nap in the afternoon. Poet is watched by insects: a horsefly and a pile of ants. Poet is silenced by jittering of pigeons. Where's the hellatious hand throw he used to know? the hellatious handball he used to throw? He knows it became flat, less narrative, more of a poetic scandal poetic disturbance poetic fallacy poetic insurrection poetic insolence phallic insulin balance condolence handle. Brian Janisse (July '18) remembers, "Life changes had shifted the way I understood my inner voice; a new frequency was coming into focus."