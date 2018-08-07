ABSENCE
Businessman lying
by fountain
floating in his own
sock-footed sun,
sits up, slips his shoes on, walks away.
Poet is silenced by hush
of the fountain.
Poet is silenced
on rising smoke.
Poet is silenced by his
own death.
Poet is silenced by
heavy materials.
Poet is silenced like a nap
in the afternoon.
Poet is watched by insects:
a horsefly
and a pile of ants.
Poet is silenced by jittering
of pigeons.
Where’s the hellatious
hand throw
he used to know?
the hellatious handball
he used
to throw? He knows it
became flat, less narrative,
more of a poetic scandal
poetic disturbance
poetic fallacy
poetic insurrection
poetic insolence
phallic insulin balance
condolence handle.
Brian Janisse (July ‘18) remembers, “Life changes had shifted the way I understood my inner voice; a new frequency was coming into focus.”