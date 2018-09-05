THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING

This book is a new one by former President Bill Clinton and prolific author, James Patterson.

The story begins when the President disappears. The world is in shock. The gist of the book is that a cyberattack is about to be launched against the United States by parties unknown.

The result would be catastrophic, shutting off all our power, wiping all computers, eliminating everyone’s wealth. Three terrible days follow while the fate of the nation hangs in the balance. Can President Jonathan Duncan save America?

The President is Missing confronts a threat so huge that it jeopardizes all of America. There are whispers of cyberterror, espionage and a traitor in the Cabinet. Even the President himself becomes a suspect and then he disappears from public view.

The tale is set over the course of three days. The President Is Missing sheds light on the inner workings and vulnerabilities of our nation. Filled with information only a former Commander-in-Chief could know.

This the most authentic, terrifying novel to come along in many years.

June Poucher (Aug. ‘18 ) adds: “It’s been on the best-seller list. A friend gave it to me last month. It’s too heavy to read in bed so I take a different book to read before sleep.”