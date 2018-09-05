GRANDMA GATEWOOD’S WALK

Our book club’s pick for discussion this month is Grandma Gatewood’s Walk.

The title refers to Ben Montgomery’s grandmother and her walk on the Appalachian Trail. She walked the trail no less than three separate times –all after she was 67 years old!

Her 1950’s walks and love of the Trail led to general renewed interest in the pathway.

Maintenance and improved facilities along the path also improved.



Chantal (July ‘18) adds, “Reading about Grandma Gatewood’s dedication and output of physical energy can make one feel like a real slacker, for sure!”