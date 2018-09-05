MESSAGES…

Even if you

Don’t participate,

You still send different kinds of

Messages to diverse people.

So, why not join in

And tell it like

it is?

Simon Stargazer III (Aug. ‘18) expands, “Though it doesn’t really fit the intention of this poem, my dad used to say something like: ‘A fool and his thoughts are frequently not identified as such until he opens his mouth and confirms it’

Now, in the case of my lines above, people who only know me casually may assume one meaning, while those who know me well, may recognize a different meaning, based on their more thorough knowledge of me and my interactions with them.

Those that don’t know me at all, are a blank canvas for reactions.

Having said all that, it is true that I tend not to volunteer much dialogue, especially in a conversation where I am not well versed in the facts or trends. This may also just point out that I don’t know much about a lot of things and don’t want to appear ignorant!

Given this paragraph, I think it’s safe to say that my dad’s saying is often in the back of my mind!”