PETITION TO RECALIBRATE THE SONG’S HARMONIC FUSEL*
May the vibe of the tone
of the Song of the World
still come through. May it
like early September
sun through spaces in
its cooling clouds
to warm us when
the breeze slows. May it
come drying up the fresh
lush Chi-town trees
and pavements after morning
rain, may it though
we’ve charged ourselves up
to give more credit
to the moment. May it
like our dreams coming
true, unfolding as the present we
imagine too often
is not; may it come thru
like the truths
of our beings, like
supersleuth artistry leaving
its evidence on our quick-
moving bodies as
ink stains and paint blotches
on our favorite
jeans. May the song come
through as we turn
down our music and
tone down our ignorance
to listen with our hearts, our eyes
our open souls,
to see around us the brilliance
of this
deep sea dream expressing itself
in gentle surprise,
a daughter’s prophetic
scribblings of red ink
on the inner found pages
of a new trip, keeping
always fresh its present segue.
Brian Janisse (Aug. ‘18) adds, “This poem is a prayer for a change of attitude, a call to slow down and rekindle a misplaced sense of harmony with the world.”
*Fusel: (From Wikipedia) “Fusel alcohols…also sometimes called fusel oils in Europe, are mixtures of several alcohols (chiefly amyl alcohol) produced as a by-product of alcoholic fermentation. The word fusel is German for ‘bad liquor.’ “Brian adds, “I referred to the occurrence of fusing together.”