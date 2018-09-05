RAIN

In the room of soft light,

I have all I need,

Paintings on the wall,

Open screen,

Pale rain has started,

Against a darkening sky –

I have thoughts about all

I can’t

Understand,

Is it important to agree

Or just to love,

Rain is a given, an

Understood,

Explained by some.

The weatherman reports

I cannot argue with.



I accept it,

Rain –

A strum of love.

Gayle Bluebird (Sept.’18) adds, “Rain has a way of making us feel pensive, reflective, questioning of what is beyond us to understand.

Rain comforts me and seems to tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ Rain is immediate, you are impacted directly. Go to my Facebook page for more of my poems. Gaylebluebird1943@gmail.com.”