This month Georgene (May ‘18) comments on “What item you don’t currently possess would you like to have in your home?” Georgene says, “What item I would like to have in my home?

Because we just finished an August heat wave, it would have to be a bedroom air conditioner that goes through the wall and vents outside. Our bedroom has no windows, just a slider door, so a window unit is out. There’s also no floor space for a floor-vent-through-the-wall model.

When the quote for the wall unit turned out to be $5,000, we decided we’d just keep the free standing fan for a few more years!

If I take the A/C out of the equation, I would very much like to have a high quality carpet for my dining area. It would be 8 ft. round, contemporary style and in neutral colors of taupe with some accents of turquoise.

To make my dream a reality I keep checking outlet websites

and discount stores like Home Goods. However I’ve been looking on line for two years with no luck!

I’ll just keep scouting.”

