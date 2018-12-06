ALL SHE LEFT BEHIND

This book by Jane Kirkpatrick is based on a real person. Jennie Pickett is a strong young woman with a lot to learn. She struggled to learn to read and write. Already well-versed in the natural healing properties of herbs and oils, Jennie longs to become a doctor.

The Oregon frontier of the 1870’s doesn’t approve of a woman attending medical school, but Jennie finds her way to becoming a doctor.

This book covers all –alcoholism, divorce, drugs, herbs and more. It is also a love story, and no matter the age difference, if they love each other, a beautiful life can be built.

June Poucher (Oct.’18 ) adds: “Kirkpatrick is one of my favorites; I’m never disappointed.”