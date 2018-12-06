THE BRAIN
The brain
Is an amazing tool,
Especially when used
By a
Determined mind!
Simon Stargazer III (Nov.’18) adds, “Last week a friend of mine was playing a word game on the computer, with me. She said she would be taking a break for a while due to a health issue. A few days later, she returned to the game. She sent a message saying she had had spinal surgery for several issues. She added she was in a lot of pain, but decided to get back into the game because it took her mind off the pain. Thus my saying was born.”