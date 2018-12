stitch by stitch we create our lives

Snowflakes sparkle in the sunshine, twisting, turning in the air, quivering, hovering, tumbling upward, sideways, in whirling spangles of light…. The wind snatches clouds of white from the slopes, sends them racing by my window. Gusts cross the roof, trailing long smoking fingers, that tickle, trickle across my soul…. Editor's Note: Recently three poems written by Sandy Cosgrave came to me. A Ninepatcher, Sandy passed away in 2016. The above is the second.