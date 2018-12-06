TURNING PAGES
Turning pages of my
Address book,
Scratch out old
Addresses of friends
No longer with us,
More and more prayers
Are asked for.
More we talk about
The other side
In wonders and curiosity,
We either do or don’t send
More messages.
I have new boxes of note
Cards,
Write one a day.
Look at old photographs,
Commit them to memory
And throw them away—
Thoughts turn inward
And outward.
The river nearby is bright
And beautiful,
And promises not
To go away—
Gayle Bluebird (Nov.’18) adds, “I’m off to speak at a conference in New York! My topic? Finding your passion! (Mine’s writing poetry!)”