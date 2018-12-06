«  
  »

TURNING PAGES

Turning pages of my
Address book,
Scratch out old
Addresses of friends
No longer with us,
More and more prayers
Are asked for.
More we talk about 
The other side 
In wonders and curiosity,
We either do or don’t send
More messages.

I have new boxes of note
Cards,
Write one a day.
Look at old photographs,
Commit them to memory 
And throw them away—

Thoughts turn inward 
And outward.
The river nearby is bright
And beautiful,
And promises not
To go away—

Gayle Bluebird (Nov.’18) adds, “I’m off to speak at a conference in New York! My topic? Finding your passion! (Mine’s writing poetry!)”

December 6th, 2018 | Category: 5. thread | Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

 

 

 

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>