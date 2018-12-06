TURNING PAGES

Turning pages of my

Address book,

Scratch out old

Addresses of friends

No longer with us,

More and more prayers

Are asked for.

More we talk about

The other side

In wonders and curiosity,

We either do or don’t send

More messages.



I have new boxes of note

Cards,

Write one a day.

Look at old photographs,

Commit them to memory

And throw them away—



Thoughts turn inward

And outward.

The river nearby is bright

And beautiful,

And promises not

To go away—

Gayle Bluebird (Nov.’18) adds, “I’m off to speak at a conference in New York! My topic? Finding your passion! (Mine’s writing poetry!)”