STARTING THINGS ON FIRE
My brother is bigger than me.
I want his arms, his chest,
his face. I want to be like him,
barricaded,
protected from my jealousy.
I need
linoleum, density, the humm
of hard things.
But I don’t have those kinds
of limitations,
I only have a blaze of color,
starting things on fire.
Under David’s black wool hat
are a million reasons
for me not to cringe when
it becomes too bright.
I remove my socks
and get ready to walk
another summer for him in grass.
(My left foot is mine,
my right foot belongs
to my brother.)
Brian Janisse (Nov. ’18) adds, “I have always looked up to my younger brother, who lives bravely and gracefully with mental illness. He was still in a facility when I wrote this.”