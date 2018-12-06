stitch by stitch we create our lives

NINEPATCH ON FACEBOOK TURNING PAGES » STARTING THINGS ON FIRE My brother is bigger than me. I want his arms, his chest, his face. I want to be like him, barricaded, protected from my jealousy. I need linoleum, density, the humm of hard things. But I don’t have those kinds of limitations, I only have a blaze of color, starting things on fire. Under David’s black wool hat are a million reasons for me not to cringe when it becomes too bright. I remove my socks and get ready to walk another summer for him in grass. (My left foot is mine, my right foot belongs to my brother.) Brian Janisse (Nov. ’18) adds, “I have always looked up to my younger brother, who lives bravely and gracefully with mental illness. He was still in a facility when I wrote this.” Leave a Reply