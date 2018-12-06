OUR 2019 BOARD MEETING

At our board meeting, Christa, Georgene and I will evaluate our present out-reach and delivery. One matter will be our new-in-2018 FACEBOOK Ninepatch. (On Facebook, search for “Ninepatch Group.”)

Do you have Monthly Question topics you would like to see discussed?

Would you join a live online conversation with Frances and others if we had one?

If Ninepatch took on a new outreach, what would you like to see? Things like:

* Area meetings?

* Monthly “book club” choice and response?

* Guest columnists?

Please give your thoughts!