BOOK MUSINGS

Our last book club read was Humbug: the Unwinding of Ebenezer Scrooge by Tony Bertauski. It is a modern, somewhat science-fiction retelling of the Dickens classic. It lands about mid-point on my rating scale from one to ten –ten being I liked it very much. (Part of my issue with it is likely the fact that science fiction is probably my least favorite genre.)

I also recently read (and once I began I realized I’d read it previously) Too Much Money by Dominick Dunne. He is a deceased author I always enjoyed who used to write for “Vanity Fair” magazine.

Right now, I am reading I Want to Show You More Stories by Jamie Quatro. Her collection of short stories deals with fractured marriages, temptation and dark theological complexities. (It isn’t for just anyone.) Story endings are open and generally unresolved which I found somewhat unsatisfying.

I am taking Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand with me to read as I travel south. It is about Louis Zamperini, who, against all odds, survives his plane crashing into the Pacific during WW II.

He survives, but his experience drives him to the limits of endurance.

Chantal (Nov.’18) adds, “The Zamperini story was made into a movie a few years ago, but I did not see it.”