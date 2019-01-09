stitch by stitch we create our lives

PRESENCE BOOK MUSINGS » HELENA, MONTANA 2000 Editor's Note: Recently three poems by Sandy Cosgrave, a deceased Ninepatcher, came to me. Following is the last. My heart moans With the wind, Remembering days Long past, Faces gone And vanished in time. Pain buffets my Longing, first this Way, then that, Sharp, clear, bright. Memories flash past, Barely glimpsed, leaving whirling fragments of feeling, to linger in the blue…. The hissing winds of time Lay bare my soul, Strip off soft layers of comfort and lies, hurl mocking challenge to my protestations, toss me willy-nilly in the direction they want me to go.