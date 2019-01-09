HELENA, MONTANA 2000
Editor’s Note: Recently three poems by Sandy Cosgrave, a deceased Ninepatcher, came to me. Following is the last.
My heart moans
With the wind,
Remembering days
Long past,
Faces gone
And vanished in time.
Pain buffets my
Longing, first this
Way, then that,
Sharp, clear, bright.
Memories flash past,
Barely glimpsed,
leaving whirling fragments
of feeling, to linger
in the blue….
The hissing winds of time
Lay bare my soul,
Strip off soft layers
of comfort and lies,
hurl mocking challenge
to my protestations,
toss me willy-nilly
in the direction
they want me to go.