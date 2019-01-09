RE-MEMBER

I Am love.

When I walk, I Am

Love walking. When I dance

it is Love who dances.

When I breathe,

Love breathes. When I speak,

Love speaks.

I Am patient. I Am kind.

I do not envy, nor do I boast.

I Am not self-seeking, but for the One. I Am

not easily angered. I keep

no record

of wrongs.

I do not delight in evil, but

through the illusion of that which

I Am not, have I come

to rejoice in the truth of who I Am.

I stand naked.

I always protect, yet all things

I hold

with an open hand. I always let go,

always trust, always hope

I soothe. I amend. I always persevere.

I never fail.

Nothing will ever get in the way

of the Love that I Am.

Nothing can be added

or subtracted from me.

I Am whole and complete,

at home in the expanse

of the One.

Brian Janisse ( Dec.’18) adds, “While meditating on 1 Corinthians 13, I had the notion to substitute “I am,” for “Love is,” and the passage became a prayer of affirmation. The One refers to the Absolute, the Source, what Jesus called Alaha, the Oneness or God.”

Notes: “Re-member” includes paraphrases of the Bible: 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8, and Neal Donald Walsch’s Conversations with God: An Uncommon Dialogue, Book 1, p.19.