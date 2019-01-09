RE-MEMBER
I Am love.
When I walk, I Am
Love walking. When I dance
it is Love who dances.
When I breathe,
Love breathes. When I speak,
Love speaks.
I Am patient. I Am kind.
I do not envy, nor do I boast.
I Am not self-seeking, but for the One. I Am
not easily angered. I keep
no record
of wrongs.
I do not delight in evil, but
through the illusion of that which
I Am not, have I come
to rejoice in the truth of who I Am.
I stand naked.
I always protect, yet all things
I hold
with an open hand. I always let go,
always trust, always hope
I soothe. I amend. I always persevere.
I never fail.
Nothing will ever get in the way
of the Love that I Am.
Nothing can be added
or subtracted from me.
I Am whole and complete,
at home in the expanse
of the One.
Brian Janisse ( Dec.’18) adds, “While meditating on 1 Corinthians 13, I had the notion to substitute “I am,” for “Love is,” and the passage became a prayer of affirmation. The One refers to the Absolute, the Source, what Jesus called Alaha, the Oneness or God.”
Notes: “Re-member” includes paraphrases of the Bible: 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8, and Neal Donald Walsch’s Conversations with God: An Uncommon Dialogue, Book 1, p.19.