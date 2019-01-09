BROTHER

I don’t know him.

Billy Goat Gruff

Resists anyone

Getting close –

I avoided knowing him,

Except on occasions.





Now without his asking,

I am still the one left –

He,

In a hospital bed

I might have to sit beside,

Me with my own lists

Of people turned away–

I have a suitcase being

readied,

Knitting needles,

Washable wool,

Paper for poems

And pens,

I am supposed to learn

something

In life I have avoided,

My brother lost..

and finding…

Gayle Bluebird (Dec.’18) adds, “Finding out my brother was in a hospital was a shock though I knew he had been ill. (Funny because he never wanted to admit health problems.) I had a sense this was serious and that I would be with him for a while. To be honest I looked forward to it and it did work out that way. There are more poems written. Contact me at gaylebluebird1943@gmail.com“