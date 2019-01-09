BROTHER
I
don’t know him.
Billy Goat Gruff
Resists anyone
Getting close –
I avoided knowing him,
Except
on occasions.
Now
without his asking,
I am still the one left –
He,
In a hospital bed
I
might have to sit beside,
Me with my own lists
Of people turned away–
I
have a suitcase being
readied,
Knitting
needles,
Washable wool,
Paper
for poems
And pens,
I
am supposed to learn
something
In life I have avoided,
My brother lost..
and finding…
Gayle Bluebird (Dec.’18) adds, “Finding out my brother was in a hospital was a shock though I knew he had been ill. (Funny because he never wanted to admit health problems.) I had a sense this was serious and that I would be with him for a while. To be honest I looked forward to it and it did work out that way. There are more poems written. Contact me at gaylebluebird1943@gmail.com“