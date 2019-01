stitch by stitch we create our lives

FACEBOOK'S NINEPATCH GROUP » FACEBOOK TOPICS FOR JANUARY 2019 Following are our Facebook Ninepatch Topics for January 2019. Week 1: "As I grow older, I am looking forward to…" Week 2: "The way I like to eat a sandwich is…" Week 3: "The last time I really had fun was…" Week 4: "My first kiss…" We look forward to seeing your responses!