DRIVING MISS NORMA

This novel is written by Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle. The inspirational story is about what matters at the end of life.

When Miss Norma was diagnosed with uterine cancer, she was advised to have surgery, radiation and chemo. Rather than confining herself to a hospital, Miss Norma, who was newly widowed, rose to

her full height of five feet and told the doctor “I’m ninety years old. I’m hitting the road.”

So, Miss Norma took off on an around the country journey in a thirty-six-foot motor home with her retired son and daughter-in-law and their dog Ringo.

This tale is the charming chronicle of their experiences on the road. It shows us a transformative trip of living life on your own terms It also shows it is never too late to begin an adventure or become a trailblazer.

June Poucher (Dec.’18) adds, “The authors celebrate life rather than dread death, and we can learn from their courage.”