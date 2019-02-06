stitch by stitch we create our lives

JOURNEY TIMES » CASSIE’S DEPARTURE Colors flown, out of our hands. Dogs with Sarah and I under blankets, Cassie’s bed – Cassie now cradled in God’s hammock hands, being gently ever so lifted across the map and placed with utmost cosmic care into warm safe cozy final bed, *flooding motion of cells and aura still calibrating from the rocketing liftoffs and landings of the day, Mind and heart filled with hope, happiness, anticipation – until cloaky fog of dream memory, sleepy images: waterfall of home, love, Christmas laughter and tender creativity – the bare bones, pure swell, love trio holy envelopment, spirits taken up. We will all, holy, sleep. Brian Janisse (Jan. ‘19) adds, “Our daughter comes home for Christmas and for summer breaks, while finishing high school in California. Letting her go is never easy.” Leave a Reply