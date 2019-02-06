CASSIE’S DEPARTURE
Colors flown,
out of our hands.
Dogs with Sarah and I
under blankets,
Cassie’s bed –
Cassie now cradled in God’s
hammock hands,
being gently ever so lifted
across the map
and placed with utmost
cosmic care
into warm safe cozy final bed,
*flooding motion of cells
and aura still calibrating
from the rocketing liftoffs
and landings of the day,
Mind and heart filled with hope,
happiness, anticipation –
until cloaky fog of dream memory,
sleepy images: waterfall of home,
love,
Christmas laughter and tender
creativity –
the bare bones, pure swell,
love trio holy envelopment,
spirits taken up.
We will all,
holy,
sleep.
Brian Janisse (Jan. ‘19) adds, “Our daughter comes home for Christmas and for summer breaks, while finishing high school in California. Letting her go is never easy.”