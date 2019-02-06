JOURNEY
On my way…
Today, knowing what to expect,
Yet not knowing –
I have listened to doctors,
Nurses, anesthesiologists,
And physician’s
Assistant –
But my brother’s speech,
Too garbled to understand,
The dimensions of a tumor
Are known but how could he
Have known?
As much as we know
From charts,
We don’t know much
About it –
My brother may know
I am on my way –
But what we have to
Say to each other,
Is, too, unknown –
But silence is a great
Communication if
Eyes connect.
The tumor cannot be
Seen,
Not to be excised,
…they say,
Our moments together
Will have to suffice,
Worth what we lost –
Just being there
Will be a blessing.
Gayle Bluebird (Jan. ‘19) adds, “Brother Charles was in better condition than I thought due to nutrition entering his veins…his bark is only occasional. I think he is glad I am there.
Hospital has a residence for family members at a small rate. I will be there tonight….”