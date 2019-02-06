OUR 2019 SELF-DISCOVERY GAME

Editor Frances sent the usual “Holiday Game” belatedly. On January 15, 2019 it went out to readers who have given me their email addresses. It appeared as the “2019 January Ninepatch Mid-month.”

E-readers have begun to share their comments.

Cat (Nov-Dec.’17) said,

“My choice was the yellow one, “4. A field of yellow flowers.”

This game was taken Kokology, The Game of Self-Discovery, the first book by Tadahiko Nagao and Isamu Saito. The authors described the player who chooses #4.

“You are a storehouse of knowledge and creativity, bursting with ideas and almost infinite potential Keep attuned to the feelings of others and never stop working on building your dream and there is nothing you cannot achieve.”

Cat commented, “It actually did reflect my personality quite a bit.”