DÉJÀ VU?

Holy cow! I lived a bit of Frances’s comments about spinning her tires that came with the January Mid-month Ninepatch. Here’s what she said:

“Ever spin your tires in mud, sinking sand or snow, unable to get traction?

Frustrating, right? You work and work. Sometimes you are lucky and grab a toehold. Other times you call for help, still others you work yourself out of the spot. I recall in my early Northern snowy adventures, I drove forward and back, rocking the car until I -somehow- drove out of the bad spot.”

I read this in a parking lot just before I headed up a nearby mountain with my Subaru Baja. I didn’t suspect the rocking description she talked about was to be in my future!

It was a steep climb on an old logging road but “nothing” for my goat-of-a-pickup with AWD (all-wheel drive) and new tires.

I headed up there at 11 a.m. to do some quick geocaching, a hobby I have been pursuing for nine years now. I have found 4,672 cashes to date.

It was a lovely winter day at 37 degrees. After accomplishing my task, I headed back down the road with my new pup, Panda,in tow, I hit a bad patch of ice that had formed from the warmth of melt whilst I was there.

My car went s-w-a-y and sway and then the rear turned to meet the front. There I was… stuck broadside across the road!

It was a humbling experience when I had to call a tow company. The realization that I was REALLY stuck started to frighten me. Even HE couldn’t get up the road to save me!

Panda and I had to ABANDON my favorite truck and walk a quarter mile down the hill to meet up with him just to get off the mountain.



The new pup.

CaT (Feb. ‘19) adds, “It all turned out good in the end, my brother got a friend to help me with his ATV (all-terrain-vehicle), a chain, and a lotta patience. The rocking method was implemented again as well.”*

*

Editor’s note: According to Wikipedia, geocashing is, “ …an outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use a Global Positioning (GPS) System receiver or mobile device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called ‘geocaches’ or ‘caches,’ at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world.”