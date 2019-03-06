THE ACCIDENT

(Part 1 of 4)

I put my head into my hands and began working to control my breathing and my emotions. We were lucky, the Jeep air bags did not deploy.

However, the pickup that hit us didn’t fare so well. The entire passenger side of the truck was scored by our Jeep’s front bumper, which was, at some point in the collision, torn off.

Fortunately, the pickup driver, a young man with two young children inside his truck, did not get hurt, nor did the kids. (The side air bags did deploy on their vehicle.)

The van driver behind us came over and asked if I was okay. I said yes, but I didn’t want to talk.

I didn’t know who I was talking to the van driver or the young man who had hit us. For sure, I didn’t want to explode in rage, which is what I was feeling.

In addition to fury, I felt a deep sadness. Our poor Jeep!

After the state trooper arrived, I calmed myself enough to get out and look at the damage. It looks repairable. But is the frame bent? A bent frame would mean totaling the vehicle. How are we going to get around if we don’t have the tow vehicle from our motor home? My worrying began.



Our Jeep

The state police trooper issued a ticket to the pickup driver. Our Jeep was towed away somewhere. It was New Year’s Eve and I didn’t know what was going to happen next.

Bill and I were both plenty upset. After I had given my information to the trooper, Bill suggested that I might want to head back to the motorhome.

It was parked was about a mile and a quarter walk.

I agreed. “Good idea!”

I needed the walk to cool off.

Linda Rosenthal (Feb.’19) adds, “Later, I reflected the accident could have been much worse. If Bill had been further into the left turn, we could have been broadsided and severely injured or even killed.”