WORTH
Everyone has worth…
The question is…
Do they flaunt it,
Or quietly use it
To improve the lives of others?
Simon Stargazer III (Feb. ‘19) adds, “When I wrote ‘…Do they flaunt it…’ I was thinking of self-aggrandizement which can be associated with perhaps feelings of indebtedness on the part of the receivers.
(I think not a healthy situation.) When I followed up with the last two lines about helping others, I thought of a healthy sense of worthiness without a sense of indebtedness, especially if the person being helped is unaware of the source. Hopefully in either case, the concept of ‘pay it forward’ will emerge.”