WORTH

Everyone has worth…

The question is…

Do they flaunt it,

Or quietly use it

To improve the lives of others?

Simon Stargazer III (Feb. ‘19) adds, “When I wrote ‘…Do they flaunt it…’ I was thinking of self-aggrandizement which can be associated with perhaps feelings of indebtedness on the part of the receivers.

(I think not a healthy situation.) When I followed up with the last two lines about helping others, I thought of a healthy sense of worthiness without a sense of indebtedness, especially if the person being helped is unaware of the source. Hopefully in either case, the concept of ‘pay it forward’ will emerge.”