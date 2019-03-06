«  
  »

WORTH

Everyone has worth…

The question is… 

Do they flaunt it, 

Or quietly use it 

To improve the lives of others? 

Simon Stargazer III (Feb. ‘19) adds, “When I wrote ‘…Do they flaunt it…’ I was thinking of self-aggrandizement which can be associated with perhaps feelings of indebtedness on the part of the receivers.

(I think not a healthy situation.) When I followed up with the last two lines about helping others, I thought of a healthy sense of worthiness without a sense of indebtedness, especially if the person being helped is unaware of the source. Hopefully in either case, the concept of ‘pay it forward’ will emerge.”

March 6th, 2019 | Category: 5. thread | Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

 

 

 

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>