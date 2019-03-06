THE STRUGGLE

Which is worst?

Understanding my brother?

Or the hospital protocols?

Order for suicide precautions

Because he said he wanted

To die—

Huh?

A student nurse sitter

While I hit the ceiling—

Why?

The doctor is called,

We have communion,

Agreeing no more treatment—

But here they come again

For a CAT scan—

What? Huh?

We get that settled,

No More Treatment!

He calls out in pain,

They have only a Tylenol

Suppository ordered—

Can’t you give it through the

Tube?

No, though he has Ativan

Ordered for anxiety,

Goes through his tube—

The problem is some doctors

Are on call—

While others eat turkey—

(I like the ham best,

Left for family members

At the respite house—)

I have been full of “spit

And vinegar”

Sometimes sweet,

And sometimes sour—

Always an advocate with a

Tight fist-

A voice they better

…listen to…

Charles calls out –

Loudly!

Gayle Bluebird (Jan.’19) adds, “This poem is one of a series regarding my brother’s last days when I was with him in a hospital in Pennsylvania. Death is never easy, yet my brother communicated better -even though he had difficulty speaking -than when he was well. The poems also speak to the difficulty communicating with hospital staff. (Feel free to contact me in Facebook.)