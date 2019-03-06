THE STRUGGLE
Which
is worst?
Understanding my brother?
Or
the hospital protocols?
Order for suicide precautions
Because he said he wanted
To die—
Huh?
A student nurse sitter
While I hit the ceiling—
Why?
The
doctor is called,
We have communion,
Agreeing no more treatment—
But
here they come again
For a CAT scan—
What? Huh?
We
get that settled,
No More Treatment!
He calls out in pain,
They
have only a Tylenol
Suppository ordered—
Can’t you give it through the
Tube?
No, though he has Ativan
Ordered for anxiety,
Goes through his tube—
The
problem is some doctors
Are on call—
While others eat turkey—
(I like the ham best,
Left for family members
At the respite house—)
I
have been full of “spit
And vinegar”
Sometimes sweet,
And sometimes sour—
Always an advocate with a
Tight fist-
A voice they better
…listen to…
Charles calls out –
Loudly!
Gayle Bluebird (Jan.’19) adds, “This poem is one of a series regarding my brother’s last days when I was with him in a hospital in Pennsylvania. Death is never easy, yet my brother communicated better -even though he had difficulty speaking -than when he was well. The poems also speak to the difficulty communicating with hospital staff. (Feel free to contact me in Facebook.)