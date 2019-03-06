stitch by stitch we create our lives

OVERSUBSCRIBED TO WINTRY MIX Aching but yesterday's snow digging freed our cars. Tense- yesterday's driving: just plowing thru ice under snow barely seeing out windshield frozen: freezing. Blasting icewinds on the melt, defrost full blast, wipers only shmear. Today: winter storm chaos, Watching Hall Street hill, Cars stuck or slide sideways Intersection: sliding, spinning collision. I pray for drivers: Shine the light! Blessed protection And peace be! Driver sanities stay cool! Sidewalk unseen from yard to street heap of frozen chunkage where the plow cuts in. Staying home No shoveling today. Force fed bed with wife, dogs, silence, Snow blitz a wretched dream. Comforter tacked over door warding off howling supervortex sub-nodules of intrusion. Freezing rain, Firetrucks, ambulance pass, Power outage Stop lights dark, frozen dangling. At the mercy of the rickety scaffolding reality we've constructed – so delicate, dependent, or sad, This scramble mad time, feelings, well up, Who knows what looms! How sliver fraction little time we have Left! Nothing left to do but rejoice at what glimmers before us, this flashpan experience, this blip on the actual screen! Brian Janisse (Feb.'19) adds, ""A deep freeze winter storm had shut down the whole state. Feeling puny, trapped, and powerless, the only thing to do was write (and keep telling myself I love Michigan)."