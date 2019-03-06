«  
OVERSUBSCRIBED TO WINTRY MIX

Aching

but yesterday’s

snow digging freed our cars.

Tense-

yesterday’s driving:

just plowing thru

ice under snow

barely seeing out

windshield frozen:

freezing. Blasting icewinds

on the melt,

defrost full blast,

wipers only shmear.

Today: winter storm chaos,

Watching

Hall Street hill,

Cars stuck or slide sideways

Intersection: sliding, spinning collision.

I pray for drivers:

Shine the light!

Blessed protection

And peace be!

Driver sanities stay cool!

Sidewalk unseen from yard to street

heap of frozen chunkage

where the plow cuts in.

Staying home

No shoveling today.

Force fed bed with wife, dogs, silence,

Snow blitz a wretched dream.

Comforter tacked over door

warding off howling supervortex

sub-nodules of intrusion.

Freezing rain,

Firetrucks, ambulance pass,

Power outage

Stop lights dark,

frozen dangling.

At the mercy of

the rickety scaffolding reality

we’ve constructed –

so delicate, dependent,

or sad,

This scramble mad time,

feelings, well up,

Who knows what looms!

How sliver fraction little time

we have

Left! Nothing left to do

but rejoice

at what glimmers before us,

this flashpan experience,

this blip on the actual screen!

Brian Janisse (Feb.’19) adds, ““A deep freeze winter storm had shut down the whole state. Feeling puny, trapped, and powerless, the only thing to do was write (and keep telling myself I love Michigan).

