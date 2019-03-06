OVERSUBSCRIBED TO WINTRY MIX
Aching
but yesterday’s
snow digging freed our cars.
Tense-
yesterday’s driving:
just plowing thru
ice under snow
barely seeing out
windshield frozen:
freezing. Blasting icewinds
on the melt,
defrost full blast,
wipers only shmear.
Today: winter storm chaos,
Watching
Hall Street hill,
Cars stuck or slide sideways
Intersection: sliding, spinning collision.
I pray for drivers:
Shine the light!
Blessed protection
And peace be!
Driver sanities stay cool!
Sidewalk unseen from yard to street
heap of frozen chunkage
where the plow cuts in.
Staying home
No shoveling today.
Force fed bed with wife, dogs, silence,
Snow blitz a wretched dream.
Comforter tacked over door
warding off howling supervortex
sub-nodules of intrusion.
Freezing rain,
Firetrucks, ambulance pass,
Power outage
Stop lights dark,
frozen dangling.
At the mercy of
the rickety scaffolding reality
we’ve constructed –
so delicate, dependent,
or sad,
This scramble mad time,
feelings, well up,
Who knows what looms!
How sliver fraction little time
we have
Left! Nothing left to do
but rejoice
at what glimmers before us,
this flashpan experience,
this blip on the actual screen!
Brian Janisse (Feb.’19) adds, ““A deep freeze winter storm had shut down the whole state. Feeling puny, trapped, and powerless, the only thing to do was write (and keep telling myself I love Michigan).”