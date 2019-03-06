OUR 2019 SELF-DISCOVERY GAME

A second e-reader replied to the January 2019 Mid-month “game” I sent. This imaginative activity was taken Kokology, The Game of Self-Discovery, the first book by Tadahiko Nagao and Isamu Saito.

ReaderJune Poucher (Feb.’19) participated and said,

“My choice was number 2, “the blue seascape.”

The Kokology authors described the player who chooses #2: “A blue seascape. “You have a natural talent for interpersonal relations. People respect your ability to communicate with others and the way you help bring diverse groups together. Just by being around, you help others work more smoothly and efficiently, making you an invaluable member of any project or team. When you say, ‘Nice job. Keep up the good work.’ People know you mean it. So, it means that much more to them.”

About her own experience with the activity, June said that imagining the seashore, “… took me to the beach at Siesta Key which is near the Anna Maria Island, Florida Gulf Beach Frances mentioned.

My sister and I used to take our children there and get a motel for a long weekend. Our working husbands would come over on Saturday and join us.

Staying in adjoining rooms, one with a kitchenette, we could sit inside with our coffee and watch the children in the pool. Later, we would go down to the beach with them. Those are wonderful memories.”