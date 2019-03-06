OUR MONTHLY QUESTION

Editor Frances comments on the question, “My favorite healthy snack is …” She says, “Recently, I have been trying to get more protein and fewer carbohydrates in my snack food. I learned about “jerky” from my son and grandsons, athletes who ate it and almonds to help build muscle and strength.

Last year, when I made monthly visits, I carried a bag for my son and each grandson along with a small can of almonds for each. Tasting the feast is how I learned to munch jerky.

I prefer the turkey and chicken jerky to beef. (Easier to digest?) My favorite of all is the bacon jerky, but it is hard to find.

The above topic will remain open for comment. A new topic joins it: “If you could have a memento of any famous person, who is it and what you want it to be?”

As always, comments on old questions are always welcome!