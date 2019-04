OUR DAYS ARE DEAR

Life is not cheap…

Be careful how you spend it.

Simon Stargazer III (Mar.’19) shares his thoughts on the above lines, “Realizing that even though my goal is to surpass my grandmother’s age of 96 and sneak past 100, I’ve still got lots of stuff to do before then. Time is getting shorter. Thus, I’ll add these lines:

Like many very expensive things…

the time I have left is not just expensive,

it is irreplaceable!