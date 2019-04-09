POEM FOR MY BROTHER
He
was a solitary soul,
Kept closeness far from
His inner self where we all
Seek connection,
But then there are memories
Forgotten,
The wash tub splash of childhood
In summer;
Walks in winter when
Snow covered sidewalks,
And we wore rubber boots;
In summer roller skates, playing marbles
Or parcheesi—
We both had a hard time
At dinner when
He refused Lima beans,
And I, asparagus;
We both felt a strap
On our behinds,
His
more often
than
mine—
Years
passed,
You never married;
I did—
You kept to yourself
Your life—
I almost forgot about you—
This past week,
we
blessed each other:
I
was to stay on earth,
You were to leave,
But our breaths lingered
Together,
Until you could do no more,
Breathing…
I was able to say in a whisper
“I love you”
And wish you well
On your final journey…
Gayle Bluebird (Mar.’19) says, “Wishing I had more memories of my brother over the years, but we each found a way to survive that excluded us from each other. Surprisingly, I discovered that we did come together more than I thought.”