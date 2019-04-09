POEM FOR MY BROTHER

He was a solitary soul,

Kept closeness far from

His inner self where we all

Seek connection,

But then there are memories

Forgotten,

The wash tub splash of childhood

In summer;

Walks in winter when

Snow covered sidewalks,

And we wore rubber boots;

In summer roller skates, playing marbles

Or parcheesi—

We both had a hard time

At dinner when

He refused Lima beans,

And I, asparagus;

We both felt a strap

On our behinds,

His more often than mine—





Years passed,

You never married;

I did—

You kept to yourself

Your life—

I almost forgot about you—

This past week,

we blessed each other:





I was to stay on earth,

You were to leave,

But our breaths lingered

Together,

Until you could do no more,

Breathing…

I was able to say in a whisper

“I love you”

And wish you well

On your final journey…

Gayle Bluebird (Mar.’19) says, “Wishing I had more memories of my brother over the years, but we each found a way to survive that excluded us from each other. Surprisingly, I discovered that we did come together more than I thought.”