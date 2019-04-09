A READING OF THE SUNDAY SCHOOL CLASS MINUTES
There once was a teacher
Of a Sunday School Class
Who shuddered when she saw
The poverty of the mass.
She dutifully prayed
For their misguided souls
Then she talked in sweet terms
Of the mission fund goals.
Then there were the members
Of the Sunday School Class
Who bargained with God
To fight for the mass.
But they talked of a carpet
To warm their cold feet,
And so missed the battle
For which they were meet.
The carpet was laid
On the floor with care,
In hope that the members
Would often come there
To share in the glow
Of the comfort it gave
As they supplicated
With God, and He forgave.
There sat the teacher
Humble and proud
And surveyed with a smile
Her noble small crowd.
Each Sunday they came
Dressed in their best,
Prepared to serve
An example to the rest.
And so it was that
The poor never knew
The contribution they made
To the comfort of the few,
Warm and snug…
Inspired by a rug.
June Poucher (Mar. ‘19) adds, “Some of my old memories still bring a smile.”