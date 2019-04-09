stitch by stitch we create our lives

A READING OF THE SUNDAY SCHOOL CLASS MINUTES There once was a teacher Of a Sunday School Class Who shuddered when she saw The poverty of the mass. She dutifully prayed For their misguided souls Then she talked in sweet terms Of the mission fund goals. Then there were the members Of the Sunday School Class Who bargained with God To fight for the mass. But they talked of a carpet To warm their cold feet, And so missed the battle For which they were meet. The carpet was laid On the floor with care, In hope that the members Would often come there To share in the glow Of the comfort it gave As they supplicated With God, and He forgave. There sat the teacher Humble and proud And surveyed with a smile Her noble small crowd. Each Sunday they came Dressed in their best, Prepared to serve An example to the rest. And so it was that The poor never knew The contribution they made To the comfort of the few, Warm and snug… Inspired by a rug. June Poucher (Mar. '19) adds, "Some of my old memories still bring a smile."