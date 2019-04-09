OUR 2019 SELF-DISVOCERY GAME

Our January 2019 Mid-month “game” continues. It was taken from Kokology, The Game of Self-Discovery, the first book by Tadahiko Nagao and Isamu Saito. LindaSue (Mar.’19) had this to say about her drawing for the game.“By now, the field of yellow flowers feels the most calming and relaxing to me.” She chose outcome number four: A field of yellow flowers.

LindaSue’s drawing

About this choice, authors say, “You are a storehouse of knowledge and creativity, bursting with ideas and almost infinite potential. Keep attuned to the feelings of others and never stop working on building your dream and there is nothing you cannot achieve.”

LindaSue disagrees with some of their predictions. She says, “I am not ‘…a storehouse of knowledge and creativity, bursting with ideas and infinite potential.’ That is not me!

I do try to stay attuned to the feelings of others. I also never stop working on building my dream… I keep trying.”