PIONEER WOMEN

Recently, Editor Frances told me the books she was reading before bedtime. They were all set in the Oregon and Dakota territories. I made the following list of books for her, also set in those times. (Perhaps you would enjoy them, too!)

Following are titles of Jane Kirkpatrick’s “Change and Cherish” series: A Clearing in the Wild, A Tendering in the Storm, A Mending at the Edge.

Kirkpatrick also wrote All She Left Behind which is about a pioneer woman in the 1800’s who became a doctor. In addition, I liked her tale of a mother and daughter who walked across the United States. That title is The Daughter’s Walk.

June Poucher (Apr.’19) adds, “I like stories of strong women adventurers. I also enjoy many of Catherine Ryan Hyde’s books, too.”