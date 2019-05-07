SORTING MY BROTHER’S THINGS

Sit. Stay, Think as Prayer

Going through on a rainy day,

Drawers, stacks of boxes of

Model cars, cabinets full of

Canned goods,

Shirts, coats on hangars,

Photographs from years,

Back, like turning back a clock,

Though time in reality,

Has in years moved up

To now—

On a couch I sit,

Space is open,

My mind in river’s

Flow—

I am in a kind of mirage,

A story of fantasy,

Imagined,

Sleep could easy free me

But then awake I find me

Here and still

Breathing easy…So.

Photo of my brother as a child.

Gayle Bluebird (Apr.’19) adds, “Death is not just the act of dying, the presence of the person taking flight as if in a dream to a new place we call Heaven. It is also the taking apart a life in files, drawers filled with papers, the looking at old letters even those written by yourself. It is a wonder: mo-ments of discovering truth, be-coming close to parts of a person you didn’t know. Then there is the decision which things to take with you. All of these moments have emotions attached. In becoming closer to the brother I did not know well, I struggled with what of his to keep. Most things I carried away in my heart.

Feel free to contact me, gaylebluebird1943 @gmail.com.”