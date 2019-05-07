HOSPICE LOVE

Love life till you can’t…

And then love death.

Stargazer III (Apr.’19) explains his lines, “My poem- thought was inspired by a lengthy piece I read on Face-Book. In two parts, a Hospice nurse talked about two patient situations, one where the patient was on a ventilator, in extreme pain and restrained with no way to communicate, just wanting to die.

The other was with a patient in Hospice with clear instructions, comfortable and accepting finality and love of family around her.

The Hospice nurse loved her work and her patients. She felt that she was mercifully helping all concerned comfortably through this last life event.”