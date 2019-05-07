managing the house

Editor Frances comments on our question, “My relationship with new technology…”

“That relationship is complicated. It reminds me of a kaleidoscope I had as a kid. Back then, I was fascinated with the many and complex designs I saw and how the slightest movement would bring a change.

For the many lovely opportunities and exciting explorations that computers and the internet have given me, I am thankful. Before word processing, my thoughts used to fade away in seconds like warm breath exhaled in in cold air. I had a terrible time capturing them on paper.

The word processor allowed me to grab them and easily correct the odd words and symbols fast inaccurate typing produced. And, no messy correction fluid or tape! (Cool!)

But there are two sides to every story. The down-side is computer troubles. Slight pro-gram changes can make work for me with my various programs and paraphernalia, too.

I remember when I was still teaching and heard the art teacher excitedly telling our librarian about a new computer tool called a “mouse.”

I thought, “How weird. I’ll never use that!”

Ha! These days, I much prefer a mouse to a touch pad!”

“My relationship with new technology…” will officially continue into June 2019. A new one will join it: “What fear do you want to be rid of forever?”

Hoping to hear from you!