GREAT ALONE

I finished Great Alone a while ago. Just loved that book. It deals with severe alcoholism in the family and the difficulties of living in Alaska. It also touches on the bonding of the people who live there.

The story had a surprising ending that one could not guess. The author’s emotionally charged words made me feel what the main character was going through. The romance side of the book was well written as well.

Kristin Hannah is a great author.

Dottie (May ’19) adds, “I’ve ordered Leisure Seeker a book by Michael Zadoorian that my sister recommended.”