A NEIGHBOR’S LOAN

This past winter a neighbor loaned me Two Old Women by Velma Wallis. It’s a short book and good story. It is based on an Indian legend passed along for many generations in Alaska.

It is a suspenseful, shocking and ultimately inspirational tale of two old women abandoned by their tribe during a winter famine. After reading the book, I bought a copy and have loaned it to other women.

Elaine adds, (April’19) adds, “I’ve also sent the book as a gift to a few people.”